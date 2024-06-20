Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $427,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

