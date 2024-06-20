Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $604,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $376.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.64. The firm has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $377.30.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

