Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $608,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $289.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.