Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $645,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.1 %

PNC stock opened at $154.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.27. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

