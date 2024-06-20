Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,229,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,846,000 after acquiring an additional 144,146 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,579,000 after acquiring an additional 498,724 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,802,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,353,000 after acquiring an additional 71,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $152,941,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,575,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,151 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $80.21 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

