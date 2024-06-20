Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 533 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $184.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.17.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

