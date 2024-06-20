Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 918.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 47,095 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $1,950,000. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 30,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5,215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 33,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 32,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $485.21 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $486.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.20.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

