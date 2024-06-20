Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 117 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,917,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.91 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.