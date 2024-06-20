Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.