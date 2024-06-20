Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,506 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,463,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,752,000 after purchasing an additional 129,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,138,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,870,000 after purchasing an additional 592,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 914,844 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,537,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,265,000 after purchasing an additional 102,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

