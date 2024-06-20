Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 383 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $206,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.1% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 247,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,495,000 after purchasing an additional 34,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $215.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

