Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $165.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.14 and its 200 day moving average is $161.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.