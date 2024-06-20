Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $296,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,110,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $173.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

