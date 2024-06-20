Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.28. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $68.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

