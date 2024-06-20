Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,845,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,764 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,025,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,842,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.