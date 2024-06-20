Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,845,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,764 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,025,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,842,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

