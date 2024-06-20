Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 716.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Nucor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Nucor by 2,410.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $155.63 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

