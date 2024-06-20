Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Down 20%

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 718,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 34,717,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

