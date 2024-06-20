Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Up 8.7%

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 2,592,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 34,975,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.02.

About Bezant Resources

(Get Free Report)

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.