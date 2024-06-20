Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.40 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.97.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.