Blinklab Ltd (ASX:BB1) Insider Brian Leedman Acquires 200,000 Shares

Blinklab Ltd (ASX:BB1 – Get Free Report) insider Brian Leedman purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,600.00 ($32,185.43).
Blinklab Stock Performance
