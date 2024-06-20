Boltwood Capital Management Has $296,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after buying an additional 1,928,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

