Boltwood Capital Management Makes New $263,000 Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,877,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,395 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,134,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 283,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 274,767 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,350,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,181,000.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $35.06 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

