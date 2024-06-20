Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.93.

NYSE BXP opened at $62.05 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

