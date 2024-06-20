BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Buys C$59,000.00 in Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,000.00.

Songlin Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BQE Water alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Songlin Ye sold 200 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.80, for a total transaction of C$13,160.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Songlin Ye sold 900 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.33, for a total transaction of C$58,797.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Songlin Ye acquired 1,000 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,650.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.20, for a total transaction of C$20,160.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00.

BQE Water Price Performance

Shares of CVE BQE opened at C$55.00 on Thursday. BQE Water Inc. has a 1 year low of C$24.22 and a 1 year high of C$69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$60.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.65.

About BQE Water

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. BQE Water had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of C$5.01 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.