British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

British Land stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

