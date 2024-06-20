Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,851.62

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,851.62 and last traded at $1,829.44, with a volume of 1494718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,828.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,430.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,566.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,667.48.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,388.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,271.48. The stock has a market cap of $839.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Broadcom shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,610 shares of company stock worth $23,526,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

