Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,795.33 and last traded at $1,796.71. Approximately 3,958,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,964,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,828.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,560.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,566.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,680.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,667.48.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,388.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,271.48. The company has a market cap of $839.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Broadcom’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,825. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

