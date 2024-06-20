Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 78,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $349,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.64. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.