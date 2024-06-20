Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 3,147 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 335.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 390.2% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 456.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 389.1% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

