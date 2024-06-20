C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,491 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $151,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $85.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.