Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $141.51

Shares of Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.51 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 138.40 ($1.76). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 138.60 ($1.76), with a volume of 96,796 shares traded.

Cairn Homes Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £901.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,260.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 8.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 129.65.

Insider Activity at Cairn Homes

In related news, insider Michael Stanley sold 128,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £202,766.14 ($257,644.40). 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

