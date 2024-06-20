Capital Market Strategies LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $176.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.29.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

