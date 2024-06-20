Capital Market Strategies LLC Acquires 772 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 15.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,495,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,171,728,000 after purchasing an additional 881,556 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 65,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 42,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 15.6% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

