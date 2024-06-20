Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) versus FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Critical Comparison

Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Captivision and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captivision N/A N/A N/A FREYR Battery N/A -14.76% -12.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.3% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Captivision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captivision $14.64 million 6.04 -$74.73 million N/A N/A FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$71.94 million ($0.62) -2.76

This table compares Captivision and FREYR Battery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FREYR Battery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Captivision.

Risk and Volatility

Captivision has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Captivision and FREYR Battery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A FREYR Battery 1 4 0 0 1.80

FREYR Battery has a consensus price target of $5.23, suggesting a potential upside of 205.56%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Captivision.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery, Inc. provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

