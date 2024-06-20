Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 127,981 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,586,115.58.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Read Our Latest Report on The Carlyle Group

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,122,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.