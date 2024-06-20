Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CEO Sells $354,909.94 in Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $354,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,608 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of Cars.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $482,087.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of Cars.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $524,875.00.

Cars.com stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $180.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,216,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 81,645 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 4,628,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,801,000 after buying an additional 90,222 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 25.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 430,654 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 873,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after buying an additional 25,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cars.com by 50.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after buying an additional 205,871 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

