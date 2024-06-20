CC Japan Income & Growth Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:CCJI)

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CCJI opened at GBX 183 ($2.33) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 189.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 188.05. CC Japan Income & Growth has a 12 month low of GBX 156.09 ($1.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 206 ($2.62). The company has a market cap of £246.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,061.11.

Get CC Japan Income & Growth alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CC Japan Income & Growth

In other CC Japan Income & Growth news, insider John Charlton Jones bought 10,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £20,333.82 ($25,837.13). Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About CC Japan Income & Growth

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.