Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Shares Down 8.3%

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.91). Approximately 105,266 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 43,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($0.99).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.29, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of £48.91 million, a P/E ratio of -510.71 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.86.

About Celadon Pharmaceuticals

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

