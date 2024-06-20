Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 212.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.46% of Celsius worth $185,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after purchasing an additional 762,087 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Celsius by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Celsius by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,081,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,261 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $63.28 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.64.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

