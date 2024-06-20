Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,896,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,937,000 after buying an additional 110,131 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 405,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,930,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,806,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 203,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 40,898 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

