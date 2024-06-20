Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) Declares Final Dividend of $0.04

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Airship AI Lands New Contract: Stock Soars 16% and More to Come
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Restoration Hardware Stock: Should You Buy After Earnings Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.