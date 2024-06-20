Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 5,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total value of $754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,340,752.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $732,450.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 26,661 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $3,919,700.22.

On Monday, April 15th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,244 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $147,625.48.

On Monday, March 25th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,953 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $375,592.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $147.17 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $175.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day moving average is $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 117.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.10.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

