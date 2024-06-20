CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Stake Boosted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.22% of CION Investment worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at $651,758.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 5,729 shares of company stock valued at $67,623 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Price Performance

CION Investment stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $662.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.21. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 59.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

CION Investment Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

