City of London (LON:CTY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $417.06

City of London (LON:CTY)'s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 417.06 ($5.30) and traded as low as GBX 414.50 ($5.27). City of London shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.30), with a volume of 953,216 shares.

City of London Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 417.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 405.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,670.00 and a beta of 0.66.

City of London Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from City of London’s previous dividend of $5.05. City of London’s payout ratio is currently 8,400.00%.

City of London Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

