CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.30

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CMC Markets Stock Performance

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 301.75 ($3.83) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 263.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 189.65. CMC Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 311.50 ($3.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of £844.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,425.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at CMC Markets

In other CMC Markets news, insider Albert Soleiman bought 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £302.50 ($384.37). In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £299.82 ($380.97). Also, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £302.50 ($384.37). Insiders have acquired a total of 354 shares of company stock valued at $90,392 over the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.44) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on CMC Markets

CMC Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.