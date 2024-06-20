Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 248839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 111.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 30.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,304,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 536,393 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 446.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 34,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $539.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.74.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading

