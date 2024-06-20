Compass Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.8% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $153.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

