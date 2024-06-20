Compass Wealth Management LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,442 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 730,621 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $51,858,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

