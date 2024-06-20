Compass Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust co increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,019 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 324,637 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $183,396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $870.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $516.54 and a 52-week high of $873.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $783.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $728.16. The company has a market capitalization of $386.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.85.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

