Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 420 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.4% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $891.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $847.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $894.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $793.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $724.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.